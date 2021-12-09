January 8th would have been the legendary David Bowie‘s 75th birthday– an occasion that will be marked in a big way.

The event being hosted by longtime Bowie pianist Mike Garson and will include other members of Bowie’s backing bands from over the years, such as Earl Slick, Charlie Sexton, Alan Childs, Steve Elson, Mark Guiliana, Omar Hakim, Stan Harrison, Tim Lefebvre, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas.

Plenty of high-profile actors and musicians who are also set to pay tribute to the late rock star, including Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Living Colour, Rob Thomas, Walk the Moon, and many more.

Like last year’s first annual live streaming tribute event, A Bowie Celebration 2022 will be streamed via RollingLiveStudios.com, where it will be made available for 24 hours. There are a variety of streaming ticket packages with special memorabilia available, starting as low as $25.

Get more streaming details here.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Save the Children organization, a charity important to Bowie and the beneficiary of funds raised from his 50th Birthday Concert held in 1997 at Madison Square Garden.

Since Ricky Gervais is one of the event’s guests, could we take this moment to point out how unbelievably funny Bowie could be? Watch this (NSFW) scene from Gervais’ British comedy Extras. It never fails to destroy me…

