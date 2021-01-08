On what would have been David Bowie‘s 74th birthday today, his previously unreleased covers of two fellow rock icons have arrived!

Bowie recorded a version of John Lennon‘s “Mother” in 1998 for a tribute that never came to fruition, while also covering Bob Dylan‘s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” that same year during the mixing of what would become Bowie’s live album LiveAndWell.com.

In addition to being on streaming services, a 7″ vinyl edition is also available today.

Here’s Bowie’s doing Lennon’s “Mother”…

And Bowie’s take on Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream