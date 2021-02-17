Happy Socks has announced a new special-edition line of socks and normally this wouldn’t elicit much of a reaction from us. But wait– it’s a line inspired by the fabulous style of the legendary David Bowie!

The company has created socks influenced by what they call Bowie’s “finest visual performances, most iconic characters, and out-of-this-world outfits.”

The collection consists of six pairs of socks that are available individually or in sets of three and six, for adults and kids:

Here are the design options:

“Ziggy Stardust”: The tiger stripe design based on one of Bowie’s most iconic jumpsuits.

“Flashy Bowie”: The famous lightning bolt face design.

“Aladdin Sane”: Inspired by Bowie’s Aladdin Sane jumpsuit.

“Big Bowie”: The lightning flash symbol paired with Happy Socks’ Big Dots.

“Electric Tiger”: Giant cats inspired by another Ziggy-era jumpsuit.

“Tokyo Pop”: Based on Mirai Yamamoto‘s popular flared body suit designs.

“Silver Lining”: These limited edition socks are based on the silver zebra outfit from Station To Station that also made an appearance on Bowie’s final album, Lazarus.

“Ziggy Special”: Inspired by Ziggy Stardust’s asymmetrical knitted leotard, which comes as one sock and two ankle bangles.

For more details or to get yours, click here.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream