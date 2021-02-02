David Byrne, The Chicks, Kurt Vile, Nathaniel Rateliff, and over 50 other artists are set to perform at the upcoming Food for Love benefit concert. The concert is planned to raise money for New Mexico’s hungry, and will be broadcast on February 13th from the Food for Love website and from their YouTube channel.

The Food for Love website ensures contributors that 100% of the proceeds go to feeding the hungry, with $1 being able to provide up to 4 nutritious meals. A statement on the site describes the event as “a virtual concert to raise money to provide emergency food relied in every county, Native American Nation and Pueblo in New Mexico, where poverty ranks 49th in the United States.”

Other appearances include Steve Earle, Robert Earl Keen, Ryan Bingham, and many, many more.