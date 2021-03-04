David Crosby is the latest to follow an overwhelming trend of catalog sales that have occurred since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The deal was made with Irving Azoff‘s newly formed Iconic Artists Group, the same company who, just last month, acquired all the rights and intellectual property of The Beach Boys brand. The dollar amount of the deal has not been disclosed, but the acquisition includes the records and publishing rights of everything Crosby has recorded.

The news does not come as a surprise, as Crosby expressed his intent to sell the catalog in a tweet this past December that read, “I am selling mine also… I can’t work …and streaming stole my record money.” He shared, “If we could get paid for records and play live we would not be doing it. None of us.”

He released a statement after striking the deal that said, “Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family and I do believe these are the best people to do it with.”

Irving Azoff’s expressed his respect for Crosby saying, “I’ve known David as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at Geffen Roberts Management shortly after I moved to Los Angeles.” His statement continued, “This is an incredible time to be involved with David and his tremendous catalogue of music. He’s truly one of music’s most prolific songwriters and artists and I’m honored he has made Iconic the steward of his timeless musical legacy.”