David Crosby has never been shy about his adoration of former girlfriend Joni Mitchell, calling her “the greatest living singer/songwriter,” and has covered one of her songs for his forthcoming album.

“For Free” is from Mitchell’s classic 1970 album Ladies of the Canyon and is also the name of Crosby’s LP.

Joining in to harmonize on the track is another one of our favorite vocalists, Sarah Jarosz…

In addition to the cover, Crosby also shared a song he co-wrote with his son and musical director, James Raymond, as well as legendary Steely Dan member Donald Fagen.

“Steely Dan’s my favorite band and I’ve admired Donald a long time, so that was a thrill for us,” Crosby said of “Rodriguez For A Night”. You can check that out here…

For Free comes out July 23rd.

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.