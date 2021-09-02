David Crosby on Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Steely Dan, & Michael McDonald

David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us about For Free, his 5th album in 7 years. The legendary voice talks about the importance of songwriting and music in his life and the optimistic outlook he’s found after living through some very difficult and dark personal times. We also get to hear a lot about his friends and collaborators, including Michael McDonald (“my favorite voice”), Steely Dan (“my favorite band”), Joni Mitchchell (“the best singer songwriter”), and Joan Baez, who’s portrait of Crosby graces the cover of the album. The CSNY member also tells the story of a soldier he met in an airport and the conversation that lead to the song “Shot At Me,” as well his thoughts on if he’ll play live ever again, and the next two albums that are already planned.

Watch the interview above and then check out the tracks below.