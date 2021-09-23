David Duchovny Talks Neil Young, U2, CSNY, & Paul McCartney

David Duchovny catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new album Gestureland and the many influences that are evident in his third album. The actor/author/musician puts the spotlight on Neil Young, U2, Buffalo Springfield, CSNY, and Paul McCartney as favorites, and even shares his appreciation for a good cowbell placement. Duchovny also gives a quick update on his current film and TV projects, including the upcoming Amanda Peet series The Chair on Netflix, and his hopes to do a full on American tour at some point.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.