Okay, you may need a little context for this.

So a guy in Colorado, Duston Baker, accidentally used menthol soap while showering which caused tremendous discomfort, um, down below. So he did what few others would do: he wrote a ridiculous song about it that he now sings every time he showers.

His wife, Riley, did what any highly-amused wife would do– she recorded him and put him on TikTok for her 25 followers!

The video of “I Washed My Ass With Menthol Soap Again” went viral, garnering millions of views and gaining the attention of Jimmy Kimmel, who did a Zoom chat with them on the air.

But that wasn’t all.

Kimmel had the band Dawes come out and do (sorry, Duston) a decidedly better version, much to the delight of the couple.

Watch the fun interview and performance here…

By the way, don’t forget 91.9 WFPK presents Dawes at Headliners Music Hall December 7th along with Erin Rae.

