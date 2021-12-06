Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. Musician/singer/songwriter Dawn Landes joined in on the fun with her version of the 1966 Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth”. Dawn says “I love this song so much. First sang it the night of the Obama election at Joe’s Pub in NYC and haven’t stopped singing it since. It’s amazing how timeless it is… the struggle is real (and historic)!” Unfortunately, this song remains relevant in all decades it seems.