Dawn Richard catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Second Line: An Electro Revival, a concept album that finds the artist further exploring her New Orleans roots through her mother’s narration. The Danity Kane / Dirty Money member tells us about taking electronic music further into the future, her love of Hans Zimmer’s work, writing over classical pieces, and the need for more people of color, women, & queer artists in the genre. Richard goes on to talk about what will eventually become the final part of this trilogy, her animation work with Adult Swim and wanting to turn King Creole into an animated series, and starring in the upcoming film Isaac.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below!