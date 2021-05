Daya talks with Kyle Meredith about her new singles, including “Bad Girl,” which showcase a personal and artistic rebirth. The 22 year old pop artist tells us about finding her voice and sound, and her love of lyrics. This new set also finds her singing about her own sexuality, injecting her love of all things David Lynch, and crossing genres and eras resulting in the darker side of pop music.

