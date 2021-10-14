To celebrate its 20th anniversary this month, Death Cab For Cutie have announced the release of a deluxe edition of their LP The Photo Album.

The newly remastered edition features some previously unreleased tracks, outtakes, rarities, B-sides and cover tunes. In conjunction with the announcement, DCFC have shared “Coney Island (Band Demo)”. Vocalist Ben Gibbard said in a statement, “It’s very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up. In that particular case, it made the song a lot more interesting and gave it a nice flavor and a loneliness that sits well on the album.” You can listen to the track below.

The 20th anniversary deluxe edition of The Photo Album is available digitally on October 29th. A double vinyl version will be released in early 2022. Scroll down for a complete track list.

The Photo Album Track Listing

1. Steadier Footing

2. A Movie Script Ending

3. We Laugh Indoors

4. Information Travels Faster

5. Why You’d Want To Live Here

6. Blacking Out The Friction

7. I Was A Kaleidoscope

8. Styrofoam Plates

9. Coney Island

10. Debate Exposes Doubt

The Stability E.P.

11. 20th Century Towers

12. All Is Full Of Love

13. Stability

Rarities & Unreleased Recordings

14. Gridlock Caravans

15. Information Travels Faster (Alternate Lyric Demo)

16. I Wanna Be Adored (Live)

17. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Live)

18. We Laugh Indoors (Dub)

19. Debate Exposes Doubt (Acoustic)

20. A Movie Script Ending (Acoustic)

21. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Acoustic, Live on KEXP)

22. Corny Island (Studio Outtake)

23. We Laugh Indoors (UK Single Mix)

Band Demos

24. Steadier Footing (Acoustic Studio Outtake)

25. A Movie Script Ending (Band Demo)

26. We Laugh Indoors (Band Demo)

27. Information Travels Faster (Band Demo)

28. Why You’d Want To Live Here (Band Demo)

29. Blacking Out The Friction (Band Demo)

30. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Band Demo)

31. Styrofoam Plates (Band Demo)

32. Coney Island (Band Demo)

33. Debate Exposes Doubt (Band Demo)

34. 20th Century Towers (Band Demo)

35. Stable Song (Band Demo)

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.