Debbie Gibson on The Body Remembers: “I’m somebody who likes to flip the script.”

Debbie Gibson sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Body Remembers, her first album of new material in twenty years. The legendary pop star tells us of her penchant for flipping the script on her career, having spent years on in musicals and movies, and discusses the differences and similarities of pop music between the 80s and today. Gibson also dives into her friendship with New Kids On the Block’s Joey McEntire, who she’s currently performing with in a Las Vegas residency, and their duet on a new version of her classic Lost In Your Eyes that is also featured on the new record, how she balances her past nostalgia with pushing toward something new, and the importance of of imperfections within her art.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.