Deer Tick are set to release a new live album next month.

Live From Fort Adams was recorded at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, in August 2020 (during the pandemic), as part of the virtual Newport Folk Festival. Deer Tick is set to return to Rhode Island on July 28th to perform at this year’s Newport Folk Festival. Live From Fort Adams is scheduled for release on July 30th.

Get a preview of Deer Tick‘s new live album with their first single, “If She Could Only See Me Now”.

