Louisville rockers Fotocrime have just released a brand new song today called “Delicate Prey” after a very long spell of quarantine. They dropped the new song as a surprise for their fans and also released a gorgeous video to go along with it. The new song will be on their upcoming album due August 27th, 2021 called Heart of Crime on Profound Lore Records. Ryan Patterson, lead singer and songwriter said “During the hell of last year, I wrote, recorded, performed, and mixed a new Fotocrime album entirely on my own, the first album I’ve ever recorded and mixed myself.” Hey, you do what you gotta do during a pandemic! Fotocrime will be launching a tour this September beginning with their first show at Zanzabar in Louisville on September 3rd with special guests Fool’s Ghost, Future Fossils, and from NYC, The Austerity Program.