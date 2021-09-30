Depeche Mode have a high def version of their 1989 concert film and documentary, “Depeche Mode 101” coming out later this year.

The film focuses on the Depeche Mode‘s 101st and final performance from their “Music for the Masses” World Tour. It was recorded at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in June of 1988. In addition to the concert, “Depeche Mode 101” follows several contest winners traveling to the show.

The HD release will feature unseen footage from the show. The limited edition box set will also contain a a 48 page behind-the-scenes photo book, an original theatrical release movie poster, two CDs and DVDs of the concert and access to 4K downloads of the film.

All of the HD versions of “Depeche Mode 101” are due to be released on December 3rd. Here’s a preview:

