Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan: “This is probably the closest I’ve come to showing you who I am.”

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Imposter, his new album with Soulsavers that finds him covering some of his all-time favorite songs that speak to his current moment in life. The alt legend discusses recording these songs as his own confessional and taking on songs from Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Mark Lanagan, PJ Harvey, and Cat Power. With those last two, Gahan tells us about the differences for him when it comes to singing a song from a female perspective and tips us off that he also recorded a version of Cat Power’s Manhattan that may be released later.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.