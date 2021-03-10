Listen at 6p ET tonight for a full hour of Depeche Mode’s music.

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss The Third Chimpanzee, a new instrumental solo release that finds him playing to a theme that bridges primates to humans in both the sounds he’s making and the inspiration he draws from. Gore dives into how to make an instrumental that speaks for something and the state of panic and anxiety he felt over the past four years. The electronic innovator also talks about being on the forefront of computerized music and his thoughts on AI songwriters, making soundwave art out of Depeche Mode songs, and the upcoming remixes for The Third Chimpanzee.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.