Folk duo Illiterate Light and singer/songwriter Devon Gilfillian have teamed up for a new song and video called “Freedom”. Of the collaboration and video, Gilfillian shares:

“‘Freedom’ was such a fun song to write with Jake and Jeff. Jeff brought most of the bones and lyrics to the table, and I added my ingredients to make it feel complete. The word ‘freedom,’ in this context, means to let down your guard, to become vulnerable – something we have such a hard time doing these days… letting yourself feel the love, the pain, whatever gives you deeper connection with yourself and those around you.

For the music video, we wanted to portray this idea through the journey of a robot finding his humanity. Even though Jeff and I are robots, we still yearn for the simple beauty of the ocean and human pleasures robots wouldn’t normally be able to appreciate. All the while, Jake is on a parallel journey, slowly finding vulnerability and humanity within himself.”

Jeff Gorman of Illiterate Light expands on the meaning behind the song: “I’m a bundle of paradoxes and have seen both my own cynicism and immense hopefulness rear their heads at different words within the same sentence. But one thing I’m captivated by is having momentary experiences where one’s awareness expands into something bigger and deeper. I want to live in that place of expanse and freedom, a wild world that’s out of my control, rather than in my own little shell.

Working with Devon was a blast and was fitting for the times – lots of zooms. We brought the bones of the song to him and started talking about this idea of ‘waking up’ and he totally got it and expanded on it. Then we shot the video together and just had such a blast creating something new and collaborative. He’s got a brightness to him that both Jake and I really admire. There was plenty of goofing off, nudity, singing and dancing, and general shenanigans. We love the dude!”