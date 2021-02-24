New music from Dinosaur Jr? Yes, please!

J. Mascis and company have announced the impending arrival of Sweep It Into Space, their first album since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

Due April 23rd, the LP was not only co-produced by Kurt Vile, he also provides 12-string guitar for the first single, “I Ran Away”…

Sweep It Into Space tracklist:

1. I Ain’t

2. I Met The Stones

3. To Be Waiting

4. I Ran Away

5. Garden

6. Hide Another Round

7. And Me

8. I Expect It Always

9. Take It Back

10. N Say

11. Walking To You

12. You Wonder

