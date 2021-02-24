Music News Tracks
February 24, 2021

New music from Dinosaur Jr? Yes, please!

J. Mascis and company have announced the impending arrival of Sweep It Into Space, their first album since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

Due April 23rd, the LP was not only co-produced by Kurt Vile, he also provides 12-string guitar for the first single, “I Ran Away”…

Sweep It Into Space tracklist:

1. I Ain’t
2. I Met The Stones
3. To Be Waiting
4. I Ran Away
5. Garden
6. Hide Another Round
7. And Me
8. I Expect It Always
9. Take It Back
10. N Say
11. Walking To You
12. You Wonder

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.