New music from Dinosaur Jr? Yes, please!
J. Mascis and company have announced the impending arrival of Sweep It Into Space, their first album since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.
Due April 23rd, the LP was not only co-produced by Kurt Vile, he also provides 12-string guitar for the first single, “I Ran Away”…
Sweep It Into Space tracklist:
1. I Ain’t
2. I Met The Stones
3. To Be Waiting
4. I Ran Away
5. Garden
6. Hide Another Round
7. And Me
8. I Expect It Always
9. Take It Back
10. N Say
11. Walking To You
12. You Wonder
Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream