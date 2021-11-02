Dinosaur Jr have certainly kept busy this year!

There was the release of their new Kurt Vile-co-produced album Sweep It Into Space, a few videos here and there, as well as a highly-anticipated documentary.

Now the band has dropped a new LIVE album called Emptiness at the Sinclair— aptly named as it was recorded in a virtually empty room during a livestream at The Sinclair in Boston.

As Lou Barlow told Brooklyn Vegan:

“Playing for a livestream is like pushing a rock up a hill trying to recreate the vibe of a real show. The isolation of the last year had made me nervous about performing again, especially in the context of Dinosaur Jr. where I typically rely on the energy of our crowd. Playing to an invisible audience and a real-time sparsely populated room of people doing their jobs (running lights, sound and staring at screens) was something different and, again, weird. (But) despite all my lockdown doubts once we started playing things clicked. My mind didn’t hijack me and it quickly began to feel like a real show. Having a few decent gigs on the Sinclair stage before, it began to feel familiar and, for lack of a better word, friendly. It will be much more of a relief to get back on tour but, this Sinclair show was a good band-aid, so to speak.”

Give a listen to Emptiness at the Sinclair here…

