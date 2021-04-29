Say you’re a music fan who loves to bike. Here’s a way for you to show your love for both AND do some good.

London’s folding-bike makers Brompton have teamed with some amazing artists for a charity auction of custom-designed bicycles.

Dinosaur Jr, Phoebe Bridgers, Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Neko Case, Khruangbin and LCD Soundsystem are just a few of the participants who have designed bikes for Brompton to make and auction off. Proceeds will go to Crew Nation, “a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support music crews affected by the near-total pause on concerts during COVID-19.”

Here’s a peek at Dinosaur Jr’s bike:

The auction runs May 28th through June 12th. For more details click here.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream