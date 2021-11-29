Music News Tracks
Singing legend Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper have teamed up for a new song called “Nothing’s Impossible.” The unlikely duo proves just that. The connection began when Warwick posted a humorous tweet to Chance about his stage name. She said, “Hi @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

The collaboration was confirmed in January, when Warwick shared that she’d be joining Chance in the studio to benefit their respective charities: Chance’s SocialWorks and Warwick’s Hunger: Not Impossible.

Listen to Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper‘s new song “Nothing’s Impossible” below.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.