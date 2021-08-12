Dolly Parton has teamed up with fiction writer James Patterson for her first novel Run, Rose, Run, and shared that a companion album of the same name is also on the way. The two have come together share what Patterson describes as “a new thriller about a young singer/songwriter [Rose] on the rise and on the run…and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!”

Parton explained that “all new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book.”

“The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love,” Patterson shared in a statement.

Run, Rose Run is set to hit the shelves on March 7, 2022 via Penguin Random House (UK). View the announcement below.

I've combined my love of storytelling and books with the release of #RunRoseRun, a novel I've co-authored with @JP_Books! Pre order your copy today! https://t.co/tAmKUOoOBG pic.twitter.com/89zt2HIWhY — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 11, 2021

