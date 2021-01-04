As we told you a few months ago, legendary singer-songwriter Barry Gibb is reinterpreting his family’s entire musical catalog on a new release called GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1.

Due this Friday the collection boasts several collaborations, featuring the likes of Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile, to name but a few.

But it’s Gibb’s longtime friend, the incomparable Dolly Parton, who joins him on this beautiful new version of the Bee Gees‘ 1968 classic, “Words”…

