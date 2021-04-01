One of our favorite artists, Brandi Carlile, always knows how to elevate a moment and make something like a book tour even more exciting.

Carlile has a new memoir called Broken Horses coming out so she will be hosting host a series of online discussions and more starting Tuesday, April 6th (the book’s publication date), and running through April 17th.

Not only will friend and frequent collaborator Dolly Parton participate in an episode, actor Leslie Jordan will host a segment that will be a must see: “The Gaylywed Game” featuring Brandi and her wife Catherine Carlile competing against author and activist Glennon Doyle and her wife Abby Wambach, former USWNT member and Olympic gold medalist.

You can catch the virtual book tour stops April 6-17 at 8 p.m. ET each night via Veeps.

Broken Horses Virtual Book Tour Schedule:

April 6—A Conversation with Leslie Jordan

April 7—A Conversation with Glennon Doyle

April 8—A Conversation with Dolly Parton

April 9—A Conversation with Pete Souza

April 12—A Conversation with Tara Westover

April 13—“The Gaylywed Game” feat. Brandi & Catherine Carlile vs. Glennon Doyle & Abby Wambach, hosted by Leslie Jordan

April 15—“From Nashville—Music Talks with Hunter Kelly”

April 17—Book and a Bottle Pajama Party

And just for fun, enjoy this clip of Brandi Carlile joining Dolly Parton live at the Newport Folk Festival in 2019 on the Parton classic “I Will Always Love You”…

