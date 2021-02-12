The successful Netflix series Grace and Frankie will begin production on its seventh and final season later this year, and it looks like we’re in for something special.

The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who want to include their co-star from the iconic film 9 to 5— one Dolly Parton. Even better? Dolly’s all for it!

Parton said:

“I have been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years. We worked so well on 9 To 5 and it’s a crazy wonderful show,” she said. “We have been trying to write me in somehow so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that.”

Tomlin also hinted at a Parton cameo during a virtual visit to Today with Hoda and Jenna last month:

“Well, we’re always hoping that will happen,” she said. “We’ve got a great role for her this time. I think she will do it. I’m just hoping she will. And we hope she can do it and we think she can do it by remote.”

We. Can’t. Wait.

