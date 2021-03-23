In 2019, Dolly Parton became the first country star to receive the honor of MusiCares Person of the Year. Presented by the charity arm of The Recording Academy, the title is awarded annually for an artist’s achievements in music and philanthropy. Tickets to the charity gala and tribute concert sold for over $1,000, but fans will soon be able to stream the event with a Netflix subscription.

Hosted by Little Big Town, the concert included performances from range of artists like Miley Cyrus, Leon Bridges, Yolanda Adams, and more. Parton even takes the stage for a portion of the show.

She released a statement saying, “MusiCares has done so much for the people in this industry and continues to be a beacon of light for those in need. I am so proud and impressed with all of the great artists. It was such a joy and a humbling experience to be able to sit and watch all of the great artists singing songs that I had written or had been a part of. I am so thankful to the Grammys and the people that worked so hard to put this together, and I hope that you enjoy watching it as much as I did.”

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute will be available on Netflix on April 7. Watch the trailer, and and view Dolly Parton’s Twitter announcement below.