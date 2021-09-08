Don’t be too sad about Philly band Dr. Dog declaring they’ll tour no more once they wrap up their 2021 dates because there is still good Dr. Dog news to be had!

The band is part of a new compilation called Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors, which will mark the ten year anniversary of the devastating 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona that killed six people and injured 19 others. Proceeds from the release will go to aid and comfort survivors through the Tucson Together Fund.

Photo: Saywells Designs

Amos Lee, Calexico and Juarez are just a few of the artists participating, but you can check out Dr. Dog‘s contribution of a previously unreleased song called “Loneliness” by clicking HERE.

Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors Tracklist:

01. Calexico — “Wash (La Luz Brillante)”

02. Tracy Shedd — “Chasing Time”

03. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — “Thousand Oaks (Luz de Vida)”

04. Juarez — “Ghosts in the Room”

05. L’Orange — “A Rich Life & Longing”

06. Dr. Dog — “Loneliness”

07. Gabriel Naïm Amor — “La Nuit Pour Nous Deux”

08. Acorn Bcorn — “Scraps”

09. XIXA — “Crystal Road (Luz de Vida)”

10. The Resonars — “It’s the Same”

11. Hannah Yeun — “All That Matters is the Wind”

12. Soda Sun — “Grape Juice”

13. Amos Lee — “El Camino (Solo Acoustic)”

Available November 5th or for pre-order information, click here.

