Louisville band Drift City just released a video for their song “Moon” directed by Scott Carney of Wax Fang. The song is from their 2020 release Mercurial Mirrors. Scott also directed their previous video for another tune from that album called “Water Is Rising”. This time around they employed Lacey Guthrie of Twin Limb to star as a shimmering woman on the face of the Moon, the object of the protagonist Zachary Culbertson’s love.