We were already looking forward to the Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day livestream, but now there’s more exciting news from the Celtic punk band!

Dropkick Murphys will release a new studio album– their tenth– April 30th called Turn Up That Dial.

Founder and co-lead vocalist Ken Casey said of the announcement:

“We just hope [the album] takes people’s minds off their troubles. We’re so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way. Our gratitude levels are off the chart. 25 years ago, somebody bet me 30 bucks I couldn’t form a band with three weeks’ notice to open for his band. As kids, we’d never been out of New England and here we are – we’ve made ten records and have been all over the globe. If there’s a message to this album, it’s ‘put your fist up and play it loud.’”

You’ll do just that when you hear the first single, “Middle Finger”…

