It’s just not St. Patrick’s Day without listening to Dropkick Murphys, right?

The beloved American Celtic punk band were forced to do a livestream instead of a proper concert last year due to COVID-19 and will be forced to do the same once again this March 17th with Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021…Still Locked Down.

In a statement the band said:

“For the second year in a row, we’ll be playing a March 17 show in Boston…beamed right into your living room!!

ST. PATRICKS DAY LIVE STREAM 2021…STILL LOCKED DOWN will be FREE thanks to our friends at Boston tech company and Presenting Sponsor Pega… This year, the stream will also be sponsored by YOU!!

That’s right, instead of charging for the stream, we’ll be passing the virtual hat to all our loyal fans around the world… So if you wanna kick in to help us continue paying our crew and expenses, you can drop a coin in the hat….

You’ll be able to watch the stream FREE and donate at DKMSTREAM.com. You can donate ANY TIME starting NOW…“

The band are also promising to play songs from their upcoming album during the stream, which they’re supposed to share details on next week.

The Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021…Still Locked Down starts 7PM ET on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

