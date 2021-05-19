Duran Duran return this fall with their first new album in six years!

Future Past drops October 22nd and is the band’s fifteenth studio release.

Original members Simon Le Bon (lead vocals), Nick Rhodes (keyboards), John Taylor (bass guitar) and Roger Taylor (drums– and no relation to John) are joined by an impressive list of collaborators as well. Lykke Li and Blur‘s Graham Coxon all make appearances, with Mark Ronson, Giorgio Moroder and Erol Alkan contributing their production skills.

Le Bon told BBC Radio 2 this morning the first single– which features Coxon on guitar– is about “a slightly dysfunctional relationship,” he notes, where the person who never gets a word in figures… “maybe I’m just invisible.”

Duran Duran will perform “Invisible” this Sunday night at the 2021 Billboard Awards, but check out the video right now, which was created by Artificial Intelligence called “Huxley”.

