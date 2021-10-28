Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor recently confirmed the possibility of a band biopic in an interview with The Sun.

He told them:

“It is being discussed and we’ve had different scripts and ideas put forward. We haven’t quite decided on the right one yet. But there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that and I think something will happen in the next few years.”

Of course, nothing has been confirmed, but maybe we’ll know ” in the next few years”

