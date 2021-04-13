Tim van Bkerestijn, better known as Benny Sings, has returned with his newest studio album, Music. It follows his breakout 2019 record City Pop, his debut release with the Stones Throw label.

The Dutch musician has recently had a few notable collaborations with Rex Orange County, PJ Morton, and The Free Nationals, and has kept the community spirit alive with several guests on the new album. Music‘s featured artists include Emily King, Tom Misch, Cautious Clay, and more. They all help to elevate his brand of sunny, groovy pop and R&B.

Listen to the new album Music from Benny Sings below.