We may have to add this town to our list of places to visit!

As part of the Torenfestival (Tower Festival) taking place in the Dutch town of Weert, two musicians decided to commemorate the occasion with a special musical performance.

What’s so special about that, you may ask?

The song was Motörhead’s classic rocker “Ace of Spades”, played with the expected electric guitar and not-so-expected church bells!

Watch the amazing performance by Frank Steijns (bells) and Jitse Zonneveld (guitar)…

