English singer-songwriter Dylan Cartlidge has officially announced his upcoming album Hope Above Adversity. The announcement came with the release of his newest single “Hang My Head”. The album will also include a handful of previously released singles including, “Molasses (Walk the Walk)”, “Anything Could Happen”, and “Monsters Under the Bed”.

Cartlidge said of the newest single, “‘Hang My Head’ is a track about when you take a wrong turn or make a bad choice and feel like you’ve let yourself and others down. It’s then also about learning from your mistakes, growing from within and trying to get yourself back out the front door knowing that you are doing yourself, your work and your family justice.”

Hope Above Adversity is scheduled to be released on July 9. Watch the lyric video for “Hang My Head” below.

