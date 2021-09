Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced a new solo effort is on the way and shared its first single!

No release date has been given yet but we know the album will be called Earthling.

Vedder has been particularly busy of late, having also collaborated with Glen Hansard on the soundtrack to the Sean Penn film, Flag Day.

Check out the first single from Earthling called “Long Way”…

