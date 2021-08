The soundtrack for the new Sean Penn film Flag Day has been released. It features eight songs written by Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard, as well as three Cat Power tunes. Power also included a cover of KK’s “I Think of Angels.” Vedder’s daughter Olivia sings two of the soundtrack’s songs, and Eddie Vedder contributed a cover of R.E.M.‘s “Drive.”

Listen to the Flag Day soundtrack below.

