Like father, like daughter. Olivia Vedder, daughter of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, has followed in her father’s footsteps by contributing music to the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Flag Day. Her song, “My Father’s Daughter” (which was co-written by Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder), is featured in the official movie trailer.

Flag Day is directed by Sean Penn. Penn also stars in the film with his real-life daughter Dylan Penn. Based on a true story, Flag Day is about the struggles and inescapable bond between a daughter and her father. The film co-stars Josh Brolin and Norbert Leo Butz.

In addition to the Vedders and Hansard, Cat Power also contributes music to the Flag Day soundtrack, which is now available for pre-order. The film is scheduled for release on August 20th.

Here’s the official trailer:

