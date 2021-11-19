Eddie Vedder has shared the newest song from his upcoming album Earthling, a thoughtful tune called “The Haves.” The song follows the release of the first single “Long Way,” and the two songs are currently available as a limited edition 7″ vinyl single.

The new song also came with the announcement of the official release date for Earthling. The project is now expected to be released on February 11. Watch the lyric video for “The Haves” below.

