It’s hard to believe, but EIGHT INCH ELVIS has been a band for twenty five years. The current lineup includes James Strong (vocals), Mike McAfee (guitar), Doug Blessett (guitar), Paul Welch (drums) and Johnny Cornett (bass).

When originally formed, the band’s sound was leaning toward heavy and classic rock. In 2017 EIGHT INCH ELVIS totally re-created itself. It was McAfee’s love of rockabilly, and Blessett’s love of classic rock, that led to the combination of the two, forging a sound they call “Modernbilly”. In addition to their original tunes, they also cover classic rockabilly music from artists like the Stray Cats, Johnny Cash and Elvis. Then there’s their special take on artists like AC/DC, Prince and Aerosmith as well. Known for their high energy live shows, they have also been voted Best Cover Band & Best Rock Band by LEO Magazine.

Their new album, Viva La Boom, with 9 original tunes, was released in December, 2020 and available on all streaming platforms. Upcoming shows include: July 9 at the Riverstage in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and August 14 at Hammersmith Park in New Albany, Indiana

The video for “Rumble”, the lead single from the album, was filmed at the Enchanted Forest at Floyd County Brewing in New Albany, Indiana by Joel Jackson.

