Louisville jam band Hot Brown Smackdown has released their self-titled album recently and it’s full of what they call “electric jamgrass fusion,” marrying elements of progressive bluegrass music with elements of funk, jazz, and rock. Recorded at Dead Bird Studios they had some fun doing it, so much so they say “Somehow during all the fun we managed to record an album!” With a sizeable following here in town and around Kentucky, they’ve secured a spot at this year’s ROMP Festival September 15 – 18th in Owensboro, KY. where they’ll play next to their heroes like Sam Bush and Bruce Hornsby. Listen to their song “Rocking Chair” and see what all the buzz is about!

Romp Fest 2021