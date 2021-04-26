Electronic and jam band lovers were let down this weekend when it was announced that Electric Forest Festival would be pushed back another year.

An official statement read, “after a tumultuous year full of challenges, HQ has eagerly anticipated and worked towards our collective return to Electric Forest. However, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued, it has become clear that we are not going to be able to gather in 2021 and that postponing to 2022 is our only course of action.”

The Michigan festival was expected to occur in June, but now ticket holders are left only with the options to rollover their tickets, or request a refund. According to the statement, “Electric Forest 2022 dates will be announced when full clarity can be achieved with respect to all aspects of planning.”