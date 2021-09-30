Elton John and Stevie Wonder have teamed up for a new track from John’s upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions. The new song, titled “Finish Line,” is their first collaboration since coming together on Dionne Warwick‘s 1985 charity song “That’s What Friends Are For.”

The Rocket Man talked about the new song on Apple Music show Elton John’s Rocket Hour saying, “I think for me, it’s one of the greatest records I’ve ever made.” He was joined by Andrew Watt, who produced the track, and told him, “Because A, it’s Stevie Wonder, and you made Stevie sound like a 17-year-old again. And the sheer joy in his voice, it was a magical, magical, the way this thing came together was a series of accidents in a way.”

The Lockdown Sessions will be out on October 22 featuring collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, and more. Listen to “Finish Line” with Stevie Wonder below.

