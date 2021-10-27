Elvis Costello and the Imposters are back with the announcement of a new album called The Boy Named If. The album follows 2018’s Look Now and last year’s solo effort Hey Clockface, and the announcement arrived with a new single titled “Magnificent Hurt.”

Costello described the upcoming release as songs “that take us from the last days of a bewildered boyhood to that mortifying moment when you are told to stop acting like a child—which for most men (and perhaps a few gals too) can be any time in the next 50 years.”

The Boy Named If is set to be released on January 14, 2022. Listen to “Magnificent Hurt” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.