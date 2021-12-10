Elvis Costello and The Imposters have shared a new song called “Paint The Red Rose Blue,” the second single from their upcoming album The Boy Named If. It follows the release of the track “Magnificent Hurt.”

Costello describes the song as “the account of someone who has long-courted theatrical darkness, only for its violence and cruelty to become all too real,” and said, “In its wake, a bereft couple learn to love again, painting a melancholy blue over the red of romance.”

The Boy Named If is set to be released on January 14. Listen to “Paint The Red Rose Blue” below.

