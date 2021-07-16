Later this year Elvis Costello will release a new version of his classic sophomore album from 1978, This Year’s Model. So what’s new about it, you ask?

This revamped version will feature the original backing tracks by Costello’s band, The Attractions, but new vocals will be supplied by Spanish language artists!

Spanish Model comes out September 10th via UMe and will feature the likes of Elsten Torres, Ximena Muñoz, Luis Mitre, Andie Sandoval, Vega, and more.

Costello said in a statement:

“This Year’s Model is about desire and how that relates to love, fashion and to the male gaze towards women and control, especially in political control over us all. I don’t think there’s anything that somebody in another language would not have encountered. Some of the lyrics might be a little obscure because I use peculiar English idioms, but I constantly fall in love with records in other languages in which I don’t even know one or two courtesy words. What you respond to is the humanity, the pride, the sorrow, the celebration.”

Our first hint of Spanish Model is with Columbian mega-star Juanes and his take on “Pump It Up”…

