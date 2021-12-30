Eminem‘s 1999 album The Slim Shady LP surpassed one billion streams on Spotify this week, a milestone that has placed the Detroit rapper at the top of a brand new record. While he isn’t the first artist to hit a billion streams for an album, he is the first to reach that accomplishment on an impressive 11 albums.
After the news went public, Eminem‘s manager Paul Rosenberg took to Twitter for a quick congratulations. View a full list of the albums below. His only album that hasn’t hit the milestone is his debut album Infinite, which isn’t available on streaming services.
Congrats @Eminem! https://t.co/WcYCTCMsZx
— Xmas Off Again (@rosenberg) December 30, 2021
Eminem‘s albums to have surpassed one billion Spotify streams:
The Slim Shady LP
The Marshall Mathers LP
The Eminem Show
Encore
Curtain Call: The Hits
Relapse
Recovery
The Marshall Mathers LP 2
Revival
Kamikaze
Music To Be Murdered By
