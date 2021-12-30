Eminem‘s 1999 album The Slim Shady LP surpassed one billion streams on Spotify this week, a milestone that has placed the Detroit rapper at the top of a brand new record. While he isn’t the first artist to hit a billion streams for an album, he is the first to reach that accomplishment on an impressive 11 albums.

After the news went public, Eminem‘s manager Paul Rosenberg took to Twitter for a quick congratulations. View a full list of the albums below. His only album that hasn’t hit the milestone is his debut album Infinite, which isn’t available on streaming services.

Eminem‘s albums to have surpassed one billion Spotify streams:

The Slim Shady LP

The Marshall Mathers LP

The Eminem Show

Encore

Curtain Call: The Hits

Relapse

Recovery

The Marshall Mathers LP 2

Revival

Kamikaze

Music To Be Murdered By

